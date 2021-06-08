An Environmental Impact Statement on US Immigration Policy

What impact does US immigration policy have on greenhouse gas emissions, habitat preservation, or water and air pollution? Episode six of The Population Factor on Earthx TV addresses these questions, while episode seven, the final episode of season one, discusses how declining human populations open up new opportunities for ecological restoration.
by The Overpopulation Project
The US National Environmental Protection Act of 1969 requires that any federal program, policy, or project that might entail significant environmental impacts undergo an Environmental Impact Statement. Almost since NEPA’s enactment, some environmentalists have argued that this requirement should be applied to U.S. immigration policy. NEPA itself acknowledges the importance of population growth, stating at the outset that Congress recognizes “the profound influences of population growth” on the natural environment.
In Episode 6 of The Population Factor, host Phil Cafaro interviews Leon Kolankiewicz, the primary author of a recent Environmental Impact Statement on US Immigration Policy. They discuss the impact immigration policy will have on future US population numbers, raising or lowering them by tens of millions of people, and the role human numbers play in a wide variety of environmental challenges, from air and water pollution to sprawl and biodiversity loss.
*
When human populations decrease, more land can be restored to benefit wildlife. TOP has documented this effect for a number of rewilding projects in Europe, but the biodiversity benefits of smaller human populations have proven themselves around the world. In the final episode of season one of The Population Factor, long-time wildlands activist Tom Butler discusses how fewer people can lead to more wild nature.
After many years as Vice President for Conservation Advocacy at the Foundation for Deep Ecology and Tompkins Conservation, Tom Butler currently works at the Northeast Wilderness Trust. Among other topics, Phil and Tom discuss how taking land out of production agriculture at Argentina’s Iberá National Park facilitated the return of anteaters, giant river otters, scarlet macaws and jaguars to the region.
Enjoy the shows and stay tuned for season two of The Population Factor!
3 thoughts on “An Environmental Impact Statement on US Immigration Policy”
leaving a life with a small footprint for a life with a bigger footprint is not a sustainable environmentable issue
There’s a very strong colonial undertone to many rewilding projects, even in Europe. I cannot go into detail about it here, but I’d like to see some issues addressed. While I agree with leaving a larger portion of the Earth and the oceans to wildlife, in practice this always seems to penalize the most vulnerable ethnic groups or populations. In the Italian Alps, the overprotection of bears and especially wolves is destroying the livelihoods of shepherds and small-scale farmers (and no, preventative measures don’t really work; when they do, they clash with the presence of tourists or with other parameters for sustainability – you end up destroying the environment to protect the wolf). In some places, it’s getting dangerous even for people – but since there’s few of those up in the mountains, and many people living elsewhere who are in favor of policies they are misinformed about, the former end up losing. At the same time, rich urban dwellers remain unaffected and can fantasize about a wild nature they can maybe visit, but do not have to deal with on a daily basis.
It seems that the people who have no political influence or are easier to dispose with are being asked to make room for wildlife, while many environmentally destructive practices of all sorts continue or become worse. In Italy, almost no one is doing anything about the obscene impact of industries, suburbs, infrastructure, industrial agriculture and farming, but we are “rewilding” the mountains, yay!
From what I read, the WWF is doing even worse in Africa and Asia (very serious human rights abuses have been documented).
Declining human populations are a good thing in this day and age, but they shouldn’t be an excuse to destroy traditional and sustainable lifestyles in sparsely populated areas.
Gaiabaracetti, it sounds like we are in agreement. You agree humans should leave more habitat for other species, I agree that shouldn’t be done on the backs of poor people. The devil is in the details.
When you read about the work or talk to people involved in these rewilding projects, they often mention that the decline of agriculture, either traditional or industrial, opens up opportunities for ecological restoration. Many of them make a point of working with local people either to preserve traditional agriculture that can coexist with biodiversity, or to find new jobs in tourism, or both.