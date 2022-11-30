Population growth has contributed 80% of ecological overshoot

William Rees is the originator of ecological footprint analysis, the influential approach to measuring sustainability. In a new article, he argues that humanity is deep into ecological overshoot and that we need to ratchet back our numbers and the size of our economies before nature does it for us.
by Philip Cafaro
William Rees has been a leading sustainability scholar for three decades. In a recently published article, The human eco-predicament: Overshoot and the population conundrum, Bill makes three interlocking claims:
The human enterprise is in overshoot, depleting essential ecosystems faster than they can regenerate and polluting the ecosphere beyond nature’s assimilative capacity.
Mainstream approaches to alleviating various symptoms of overshoot merely reinforce the status quo.
The continuity of civilisation will require a cooperative, planned contraction of both the material economy and human populations, beginning with a transformation of the fundamental values … underpinning neoliberal capitalist industrial society.
How big a contraction? Rees estimates a sustainable global population at 1 to 2 billion people—provided citizens in wealthy nations are willing to reduce our individual ecofootprints to 25% their current size. But as he notes, “in the real world … the population is still growing and there is zero international interest in sizing the global economy to fit within carrying capacity or to share the world’s bounty more equitably.” While “zero interest” might be an exaggeration, it’s hard not to share his pessimism about such ideas going mainstream anytime soon.
For followers of this blog, perhaps the most interesting part of the paper is a section which argues that “while overconsumption and population growth have long been recognised as co-drivers of overshoot, population growth is currently the major contributor to total consumption growth and associated negative ecological impacts” throughout the world. Comparing changes in per capita ecofootprints and changes in population for all the world’s nations between 1960 and 2016, Rees finds that population growth has been the dominant driver in increased national ecofootprints for all four of the World Bank’s country groupings based on national income (see figure below).
It comes as no surprise that in low-income countries, with rapidly growing populations, population growth accounted for 100% of the growth in (still relatively small) national ecological footprints between 1960 and 2016. But it also accounted for 88%, 73% and 75% of the growth in ecofootprints during that same time for lower middle-income, upper middle-income, and high-income countries, respectively (see section 3 in Rees’ paper for more numbers and calculations).
Globally, according to Rees, “population growth accounted for 80% of the increase in the total human ecological footprint above what would have accrued had populations remained constant while income/consumption and per capita EFs increased” after 1960. Next time a friend tells you that “the problem’s consumption, not population,” you might want to send them the paper!
Rees is quick to remind readers that citizens of high-income countries make much greater per capita demands on nature than those in poorer countries, noting that “1.14 billion rich consumers (15% of the human population) lay claim to 57% of global biocapacity.” He criticizes an “egregious, inexcusable, yet still increasing material inequality between rich and poor people and nations in today’s world.” And he states: “globalisation and unfair terms of trade in world markets enable the citizens of wealthy countries to appropriate legally, by commercial means, several times their equitable share of Earth’s biocapacity from other countries and the global commons.”
Here Rees may be falling into what Gaia Baracetti calls the per capita fallacy: the view that many smaller ecological footprints are more virtuous than fewer, larger ones. After all, it isn’t clear that all differences in individual or national wealth are the result of injustice, or that absolute equality in wealth or resource use is demanded by justice. Poor people around the world want more consumption and wealth, and with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, the international community has committed to helping them achieve that. But this will inevitably increase demands on the biosphere, which is already overused by people.
While Rees stresses that population decline in rich countries would generate more ecological benefit than in poor countries, he observes that “the most significant social benefits from stable populations would accrue at the micro level to the low-income families of poor countries who would enjoy larger slices of the economic pie.” But he fails to mention that a four-fold increase in their populations since 1960 has given them smaller slices of the pie, contributing more than “unfair terms of trade” to today’s inequalities. He states that “Egregious and widening inequality is a separate socio-political problem.” But it is not separate, it is fundamentally linked to the diverging demographics of rich and poor countries. The main factor separating today’s emerging economies (e.g. in Southeastern Asia) from the least-developed countries was their success in lowering birth rates four decades ago. We must stop seeing the population issue as separate from, or even a distraction from inequalities, and start seeing it as instrumental in closing the gap.
Despite these caveats, Bill Rees may be right that any successful effort to achieve global ecological sustainability must find a way to distribute resources and share Earth’s limited assimilative capacities more fairly within and among societies. He makes a strong case that this also must involve decreasing human numbers and, for many of us, our personal demands on the natural world.
Well, D’uh. D’uh. (Please excuse my lame sarcasm.) I can only read the same information so many times. A well-written article, but of little use.
As per Stephen’s post, DUH!!!!!!!!!!!!!
And, if we had an honest, ethical ‘snooze’ media (which thanks to deregulation, we no longer do and that from a now-retired journalist FROM WHEN MEDIA WERE ETHICAL), they’d be headlining NATIONALLY that a significant portion of the United States, the American Southwest, is within 2 YEARS OR LESS of a TOTAL COLLAPSE OF THE COLORADO RIVER SYSTEM, meaning roughly 45 million people likely to face a lot of thirst, perhaps even forced moves from the region.
Yet our clueless–or CORRUPT or outright senile–El Presidente Biden–happily circumvents or trashes immigration laws to the extent of now even going so far as to send buses to Mexicali, Mexico, to IN COOPERATION WITH THE MEXICAN GOVERNMENT “expedite’ the arrival of more ‘amnesty seekers,’ although not one in 99 of them actually QUALIFIES under, well, you know, the laws that BIDEN IS IGNORING! Even the Biden administration admits to one 12-month period of 2.1 MILLION over the border, though others say that number was closer to 3 million.
Meanwhile, U.N. data–I long since stopped believing Census Bureau data–shows a net increase of one EVERY 20 SECONDS added to the U.S. population, plus the addition IN JUST 2 YEARS OF FIVE MILLION TO THE U.S. POPULATION! So, yeah, that’ll help the Southwest’s drought crisis.
And, the ENTIRE COLORADO RIVER SYSTEM at the brink of collapse as our president shows his stunning leadership skills by ignoring drought and further exploding our population, so yes, as Stephen says, DUH!
Humanity can throw up a Bach or an Einstein with little apparent effort, but is totally arrogant and clueless, about regulating their numbers.
Some other force, way stronger than COVID-19, would have to do it for them. Wars, famines, mega pestilence, “natural” disasters, asteroid strike, who knows. It’s not something that can be modelled by IPCC.
“We must stop seeing the population issue as separate from, or even a distraction from inequalities, and start seeing it as instrumental in closing the gap.”
Inequality is a very important theme that in the overpopulation debate is often only addressed at the inter-country level (hence my “per capita fallacy” argument). But I do believe that reducing inequality needs to play a big role in our journey towards sustainability. It’s not just a matter of fairness: it’s also easier to get people to accept “sacrifices” (i.e. not getting something they want) if they don’t feel they are the only ones being forced to do them. Also, people want to do what others do, and if no one is out there showing that it’s great to have a gazillion kids or to fly to the other side of the world twice a year, they won’t even consider it.
Part of the backlash against the climate change advocacy by scientists, celebrities and politicians is that people are always wondering: why am I the only one who should stop polluting while I’m struggling already, while they get to keep their high salaries and fly around the world in private jets??
A couple more thoughts:
– sometimes I think that, if there were fewer people, and fewer poor people especially, in the world, inequality and waste would automatically decline because you can only overconsume if you have lots of workers making stuff for you (robots notwhistanding). For most people wasteful consumption might not even be worth it if they have to produce the stuff through their own labour
– the national and individual levels are not quite the same. A nation can theoretially claim to be wealthy because it is prudent in its use of resources while trading fairly, or not trading, with the rest of the world. But an individual can never make that claim. Self-made billionaires do not exist. No man or woman can produce everything that is necessary to be rich, to survive even, alone. Anyone who is rich is rich thanks to others, especially in very complex systems such as our own, with massive public spending that supports the rich as well as the poor. Groups are one thing; individuals another
Reducing economic inequality and achieving ecological sustainability both seem like worthwhile goals; perhaps the two most important goals facing current societies. I am less clear on their interrelationship.
Gaia’s right: common folks are not going to change to more sustainable consumption patterns while jet setters continue their wasteful ways. At least not willingly.
There are various kinds of economic inequality and various possibilities for addressing it. I’ve long thought that billionaires shouldn’t exist; allowing individuals to inflate their power and influence through such vast wealth does considerable harm to our democracies. Why not confiscate their wealth and use it to fund the transition to clean energy in the developing world?
I think the relationship between inequality and sustainability actually goes both ways (unfortunately). I stand by what I said above, but it’s also true that things like hunting reserves for the wealthy probably played a role in conserving animals and habitats (excluding predators of course, as they competed with human hunters).
You could theoretically have an extremely unequal society where a few people have vast wealth but the impact on the environment is small because everyone else is dirt poor. But what would be the point of such a society? People would not want to live in it for long and would leave or revolt if possible. You could sustain it only by extreme repression and locking them in (North Korea is probably an example of such a society – but its environment is also in a terrible state apparently).
I think it’s more of an indirect relation – in an unequal society, what are people going to do to the environment, and how and why? What do the effects of inequality push people to do?
A connection worth exploring on this blog? 🙂