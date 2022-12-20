The moral imperative of depopulation

Anthropocentrism is preventing humanity from dealing with the world’s cascading environmental crises. Stephen Williams reviews the work of Catholic historian Paul Collins who argues depopulation is an urgent moral imperative.
By Stephen Williams
A new discussion paper on population ethics written by Catholic historian Paul Collins is as radical as it is worthy. The paper is the fourth published in Sustainable Population Australia’s discussion papers series.
Collins is the author of 15 books and is a former editor of religion and ethics at the ABC. The discussion paper is based on his 2021 book, The Depopulation Imperative, where he puts forward the case for an earth-first philosophy, rather than the failed human-first outlook.
A former Catholic priest, Collins writes in the tradition of St Francis of Assisi, earlier Irish clerics who found transcendence in nature, and now Pope Francis who published a revolutionary encyclical, Laudato si’, in 2015 that called for a new respect for the natural world and the rejection of anthropocentrism. Collins also is in good company with earlier progressive religious scholars (see here).
While welcoming the new attitude compared with former popes, Collins parts company with Francis when it comes to contraception, abortion and human population numbers. That’s because Collins accepts that the planet might support about 3 billion people in modest comfort, whereas the current 8 billion – still rising at about 80 million a year despite a reduced global fertility rate – has resulted in an escalating war on nature almost everywhere, even with very uneven production-consumption around the globe.
(Note, for instance, in the past few days the UN Secretary General’s increasingly familiar warning that humanity is “committing suicide by proxy” and, at COP27, is on a “highway to hell”.)
Collins’ figure of 3 billion is similar to Cambridge (UK) economist Partha Dasgupta’s 3.2 billion if living on an average of $US20,000 a year. Other ecological footprint experts, such as Canada’s William Rees (who co-founded the footprint concept) put a sustainable human population at between 1 and 2 billion. Australian science writer Julian Cribb opts for a figure of 2 to 2.5 billion “living at advanced living standards”. Leading Australian ecological economist Philip Lawn puts the maximum figure at 4 billion.
As Collins describes it, humanity went off the rails centuries ago, made worse by its embrace of neoliberalism in the 1980s and, at least in some intellectual circles, postmodernism. Anthropocentrism is the major evil, where humans see the natural world simply as a resource for selfish exploitation. If plants and animals become extinct, that’s unfortunate, but ‘the economy’ and boundless human need (greed) come first.
Scientists Tim Flannery, James Lovelock and E.O. Wilson are all referenced in Collins’ book, as is the cornucopian Julian Simon, whose influential book The Ultimate Resource (1981) told readers that there was no such thing as resource scarcity, so population growth was a good thing. Simon’s mad thesis still seems to hold sway today in economic and political circles, raising the question: who is more ‘radical’, Collins or those leading us over the cliff?
Collins gives a good defence of the well-known proposition that human numbers, multiplied by their consumption, create ecological harm. This is true in Niger as it is in New York, although high-income nations have a way of exploiting the resources of low-income nations while massively over-polluting their share of the commons, particularly with greenhouse gases. But high populations anywhere will do significant harm if those populations cannot water, feed, clothe, house, and energise themselves on a sustainable basis.
If he had known, Collins could have brought even more scientific evidence to bear on the common-sense notion that population increase is a cause of environmental destruction, as explicitly stated in the recent Australian State of the Environment Report 2021; the IPCC’s Sixth Assessment Report (Working Group III Mitigation Report 2022); and the UN’s Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (2019).
But Collins’ main interest is finding a new morality given the obvious existential crisis, where we can try to reduce our numbers voluntarily or let nature do it for us, brutally, and without much warning. The choice becomes one of finding the least-worst alternative given the foolish predicament we have allowed to develop since the warnings of the 1960s (and even earlier).
On that note Collins is well aware of the work of scholars like Matthew Connelly, whose book Fatal Misconceptions (2008) shone a light on coercive population control. But Connelly is a pronatalist who “fails to acknowledge the good work that has been done [elsewhere] and how difficult it is to confront an issue like overpopulation”. Given the crises we face, for Collins, “human freedom is not an absolute value without limitation”.
Successful fertility-reduction strategies in Costa Rica, Thailand, Iran or Bangladesh are better guides than coercive strategies that pronatalists focus on.
It is certainly refreshing to have a former Catholic priest and scholar castigating former popes and bishops for their stupidity, while espousing a very progressive attitude to women’s rights, education, and family planning. That’s because he has done the open-minded research to see the looming catastrophe that is now, to a certain extent, unavoidable. The only question remaining is to what extent we can ameliorate the coming damage by acting swiftly and ethically.
Collins, like everyone, has no simple solution to reducing global human numbers to a sustainable level given that those numbers are still rising and we ran out of time long ago to make a soft landing. Even a universal and voluntary one-child policy would have little immediate effect and there seems little to no chance of that policy being adopted. However, strong family planning programs, if started soon in Africa, could potentially lead to 1.1 billion fewer people in 2100 according to the demographers John Bongaarts and Dennis Hodgson. But that would still imply our already battered Earth must find sustenance, and therefore the energy, water, phosphorous etc. to produce the food, for around 2 billion more than today. That seems vanishingly unlikely given the current scale of overshoot, with widespread collapse a more likely outcome. The imperative, therefore, is to attack pronatalism in all its forms and work towards all births being wanted (nearly half aren’t) with universal and free contraception, sex education, and abortion when wanted. We must argue for small families everywhere to be the ethical norm.
Collins is no doubt on solid ground when he says that current generations of humans will be the most despised in history as the decades roll by – if there are any survivors left to have such opinions.
Stephen Williams is the co-editor of Sustainability and the New Economics (Springer, 2022). He is currently writing a book on population issues in Australia and has done paid work for Sustainable Population Australia.
11 thoughts on “The moral imperative of depopulation”
What? This is a plain case of deliberate misinformation. Or perhaps more exactly, diversionary writing. How many times can you cram the word “Catholic” into an article? The Church uses people like Collins to polish its image. Mr. Collins is playing the “See, we allow dissent.” card. The reality is, the Catholic Church has been one of the major human components that’s been opposing the effort to lower the human population. The more correct Church position is: “More people to praise the glory of god.” “Don’t worry that your life’s so crummy right now. You have heaven to look forward to.”
If Paul Collins is serious about helping, he should be more completely condemning the terrible Church stance, or be working internally to ask the Church leaders to be more mindful of this global catastrophe.. (And good luck with that!)
Well, Collins is challenging his church on its misguided population policies. Furthermore, he is challenging all of us to create less anthropocentric societies. I say “good on ‘im!”
There are many religious people who dissent from their church’s teaching A historian, John Dominic Crossen is one such ‘former’ priest. Crossen demanded 3 provable pieces of evidence before something could be claimed as true. To me to condemn a person because of his religious beliefs (especially in light of the fact said person questions religious doctrine) is simply focusing more on the messenger than the message.
Stephen, Dr Collins is a trenchant critic of the Catholic leadership, just as you seem to be. He sees a significant pro-ecology shift in philosophy with Pope Francis, but says Francis is still wrong on family planning-population. Dr Collins is not “used” by the church, as you falsely claim.
Stephen, I don’t think you know how the Catholic Church works. They don’t do things like using people with dissenting views to polish their image.
They are a hierarchical institutions with what in Italian we’d call “correnti”, different currents of thought, competing for power. Dissidents are either tolerated or denounced, depending on the situation.
For one to speak about depopulation in ‘moral’ terms is a ‘big ask’, especially for someone nominally Catholic?
Unfortunately, when people talk of morals they do so using anthropocentricism as their guide. We think because we are the top predator and the most ‘intelligent’ species it is all about us. Guess what in the end we will and are losing. I was brought up Catholic and many of the things I was taught were valid but have now taken a back seat to power, money and greed by that same organization that I grew up in. I left it some time ago because of the disconnect with the church’s disconnect with our life support system.
A philosophy, ‘The Trolly Car Problem’ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Trolley_problem shows how this works and that we often are impelled to do things that are uncomfortable to gain the greatest good for the greatest number. In this case it is not just about one species, ours. It has been estimated that 99% of species that have existed are now extinct. As the most toxic and invasive species that has ever existed, the one species most deserving of extinction. I wonder how anyone can even think of ‘morality’ in as far as it allows us to go on as we are?
The purpose of natural enemies is to remove the unfit, the monstrous,
the defective. We should stop suppressing some communicable diseases,
to restore the natural eugenics and bring the death rate more in line
with the birth rate, to help reduce the ecofootprint problem.
Would you like to go first, the next time you have an infection?
(That’s a painful death by the way)
That’s what all the ordinary people say when I bring up
population control; they want to change the subject from
All of us to One of us, to avoid the issue. They still think
that anything goes, we can do whatever we want, there’s no limits,
because they don’t read! You’re supposed to be an Extra-ordinary
person, who knows about quantity AND quality, because you read!
I don’t think there are no limits. I think that the least painful solution should be favoured over the most painful one you’re proposing.