Something you don’t know about Qatar and something you know about China (but it’s wrong)

Despite obvious differences, Qatar and China have something in common: disinformation, myths and lack of information surround these two countries. Looking at data instead of anecdotes discloses surprising facts and enables a better understanding of these countries’ demographic policies. It also sheds light on how population policies can drive unbalanced sex-ratios.
by Lucia Tamburino and Philip Cafaro
Qatar wasn’t a country we heard much about before this football world cup. This is odd, because there’s a lot of talk about climate change and the need for rich countries to reduce their carbon emissions. But despite being at the top of the list for per-capita emissions, Qatar is usually omitted from such discussions.
Conversely, China is often mentioned in the context of climate change, which is not surprising considering that China is currently the biggest producer of carbon emissions by far. However, China is also the most populous country in the world. Many people argue that rich countries and not China are mainly responsible for climate change, as rich countries have lower total emissions but much higher per-capita emissions. Those people usually pick as examples the US, Australia, Canada and European countries–while systematically omitting Qatar and other Arabian Gulf countries.
This is weird, because Gulf countries are among the richest in the world, with Qatar among the richest for several decades. Qatar scores fourth globally in per capita GDP, well ahead of the US, Australia, Canada and all European countries, with the exceptions of Luxembourg and Ireland.
Even more relevant, Qatar is the country with the highest per-capita carbon emissions in the world, by far. Qatar has 32.5 metric tons of CO2 emissions per capita, while the US has 14.7 metric tons per-capita: less than half! Qatar is followed in the ranking by other countries in the Arabian Gulf, albeit with some distance: Kuwait (22.0), Bahrain (20.3) and the United Arab Emirates (19.3). Dependence on desalinated water and air conditioning is a big contributor to these high figures.
Likewise, when considering other indicators of environmental impact, Qatar is often at the top of the ranking. For instance, Qatar is the country with the highest ecological footprint: 14.7 gha/capita, according to the Global Footprint Network. It is followed by Luxembourg (12.8), the United Arab Emirates (9.0) and Bahrain (8.7). Qatar also has one of the worst eco-balances in the world, according to a recent quantitative assessment, again together with several countries in the Arabian gulf.
With this poor environmental record, it is surprising that it took a football World Cup to put Qatar on the media’s radar.
Skewed sex ratios
Another example of misinformation concerns unbalanced sex-ratios in China and the Arab world. As you probably know, in China (and some other Asian countries) there is an unbalanced sex-ratio, especially in rural areas, with males more numerous than females. Another thing that you probably “know” is that the cause of this imbalance was the one-child policy. Under the one-child policy in China, women were mostly allowed to have only one child and therefore, since families preferred boys, women practiced selective abortion, resulting in a surplus of males. This is what the media and some scholars told us and what most people believe. What the media did not tell us is that, with increased access to technologies for prenatal sex detection, selective abortion became a common practice not only in China but also in other countries where boys were preferred over girls. Actually, the idea that the male surplus in China is due to the one-child policy can be easily debunked with a couple of simple questions.
First: did the imbalance first arise in China with the one-child policy? The answer is no. For as long as we have data in the past, a disproportion between males and females has existed in China (and other countries, see below). It was especially sharp at the end of the 1930s, about 50 years before the one-child policy! So, it is clear that it cannot be attributed to that policy, but rather to the anti-female cultural bias among rural populations. Females were less valued than males. As a consequence, female mortality was much higher than male mortality in poor rural families, because girls were the main victims of malnutrition (males were fed first, females only after if there was something left), infanticide, child abandonment, and sale. All these practices were sadly common within poor families in China, especially during periods of crises, massive famines and wars, like the Japanese invasion in the 1930s.
Moreover, the biased sex ratio exists also in many other countries, including countries where coercive demographic policies were never implemented, e.g., Pakistan, Vietnam, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, and some Southeast European countries.
If we look at the data instead of listening to common narratives, we can learn many interesting and perhaps unexpected things. For instance, China is not the country with the most unequal sex-ratio in the world, it is not even in the top 10. There are almost 20 countries with a more skewed sex-ratio.
However, it is true that the sex-ratio imbalance at birth is unnaturally high in China. The estimated value in 2020 was 1.11 (111 male for every 100 females), which is higher than the world average 1.07 (note that most of this is due to biology: naturally, around 5-6% more males than females are born). This suggests that selective abortion in China may still be practiced now, although the one-child policy ended in 2016. The same sex-ratio at birth is observed also in India, which never had a one-child policy. This further confirms that culture more than policy is at the root of the horrible practice of sex selective abortion.
When looking at the sex-ratio not at birth but in other age ranges, even more surprising facts pop up. For instance, in the age range between 25 and 64 years, Norway has a slightly higher sex-ratio imbalance than China. Yes, Norway! This clearly suggests that the causes for an unbalanced sex-ratio can be diverse and include more than demographic policies.
Qatar again
Now, let’s take a closer look at numbers. In China the overall sex-ratio is 1.06, namely 106 males for every 100 females, which is high but comparable with the sex-ratio of many other countries. For comparison, India has a sex-ratio 1.08, Egypt 1.05, Norway 1.03, the United Kingdom 0.99.
At the top of the ranking, in the country with the highest imbalance in the world, the sex-ratio is 3.39: 339 men for every 100 women, more than 3 times more males than females! Can you guess which country this is?
It is, again, Qatar. Qatar is a country where coercive anti-natalist policies were never implemented, yet it has the most unbalanced sex-ratio in the world, more than 3 times higher than China!
Again, Qatar is followed in the ranking by other countries in the Arabian gulf: United Arab Emirates (2.56), Bahrain (1.53), Kuwait (1.38), Saudi Arabia (1.30) and Oman (1.18). The huge disproportion between males and females in Qatar and other Gulf states is caused by massive imports of workers. Many live miserable lives, but are desperate to escape their overpopulated homelands with apparently fewer or worse job opportunities.
When people talk about unbalanced sex-ratios, they typically mention China and point the finger against its demographic polices, while Qatar and other Arabian Gulf countries are inexplicably omitted. Likewise, immigration is seldom mentioned, even if a high sex-ratio can also emerge as the result of certain types of immigration, especially among adult and juvenile age groups. We need more honest information, because the media today do too much cherry picking and make too many omissions. As a result, they contribute to spreading an inaccurate picture of the world and a lot of misconceptions and myths, especially around demographic policies.
For people who are intellectually honest and genuinely interested in a better understanding of the real world, the best advice I can give today is this. First, do not think you know something just because you read it on the media. Second, look for data, look at data, and learn how to understand data. Third, ask questions!
5 thoughts on “Something you don’t know about Qatar and something you know about China (but it’s wrong)”
It’d be interesting to find out whether the news of extreme sex-based violence coming from countries such as India or Pakistan (eg. gang rapes, feminicides) are related to the imbalanced sex ratio there, and whether this correlates with other types of violence as well (frustrated young men who can’t start a family, etc).
Conversely, it’d be interesting to know whether the imbalanced sex ratio in favour of women in older age groups due to male mortality is a factor in the outmigration from Eastern Europe. Over the years I’ve noticed that a great number of Eastern European women marry Western men, but I’ve never witnessed the opposite. I’ve also wondered how this, if true, might affect gender relations and expectations in a country such as mine, but who would ever risk looking into that?
Already some countries in the world “import” wives, including from Eastern Europe. I’ve been wondering how many widows are being created by the current war in Ukraine (in Russia especially), and what is going to happen, if someone is considering a global-scale matchmaking experiment. I don’t know what would be sadder – people that want a partner but don’t have one, or women whose partners died due to alchol or violence marrying men whose sisters were aborted or starved to death…
Just to show I’m not making it up: https://www.vice.com/en/article/7kbmva/chinese-obsession-ukrainian-women-russia-invasion
https://www.insider.com/ukrainian-women-dating-apps-matchmaking-service-russian-invasion-2022-3
Unbalanced sex ratios may have less to do with coerced abortion than with the “one and a half child policy” in China that allowed rural familes whose first child was a girl to have another. This policy came in just a few years after the stricter “one-child” policy by the early 1980s. Obviously that policy will skew sex ratios if there is a strong son preference. Stopping after one boy means that family will have no girls. Whereas the family that has a second child has another chance for a boy. So, if I did the math right, this gives a ratio of 1.25 just from the boy and stop plus girl and have another. No abortions needed. Might account for higher birthrates of males in many cultures, come to think of it. Need to look at the sex of previous children to see if number of children depends on sex of first child. And there must have been some willingness to pay the fines to have more kids. Chinese fertility never got as low as Singapore or Korea. Was about 1.7 during the “one-child” period. A Chinese demographer I met at PAA insisted that the “one-child” policy had no effect on births. Fertility rates had been dropping anyway. Others disagreed and said it prevented as many as 500 million births. Science has trouble in non-experimental settings figuring out counterfactual outcomes. What would have happened if Hitler had won the second world war. Anyway, I hope improving status of women and modernization are slowing weakening the son preference in all cultures.
Another issue with China is that, as far as I know, ethnic minorities were somehow exempt from the policy. And China has a lot of minorities, more or less consciously competing with the Han majority. That might account for the higher fertility rates compared to neighbours that didn’t have the one-child policy.
It’d be interesting to find out whether there is any culture in the world where women are preferable to men at birth. When you raise livestock, females are almost always more valuable. Now that I think about it, a reason for the preference for sons is actually that in many cultures, when they marry, they “bring” a woman (i.e. free help) into the household, whereas with girls you raise them and then give to others. I actually read this explicitly stated in a short story by a local (Friulian) female writer from the 19th century who described peasant culture extremely well. In many cultures, from rural China to ancient Jewish, women were expected to stay with their husband’s family even when he died. The Naomi and Ruth story in the Bible is about this, and how virtuous Ruth is for it.
I think that gender preference is destined to backfire somehow. Either you lose many men, or women become more valuable because they are scarcer, or they revolt against a misogynistic culture by having less children (much of East Asia now).
I find it extremely fascinating that, if you don’t interfere, women will always give birth to slightly more males, every single year. I’ve looked at the Italian statistics. Males always more numerous, until around the late 40s age group, when women surpass men and it stays that way.
It’s almost like nature knows us better than we know ourselves.
Let’s all hope so.