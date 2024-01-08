Pronatalism on the Rise to Counter Growing Push for Gender Equality

Pronatalists try to present their ideology as promoting the security of the family, but is linked to the far-right agenda, uses falsified data to prove their points, and counteracts gender equality.
By Nandita Bajaj
There’s an insidious new tactic emerging for selling right-wing ideology to wider audiences, evident in [the September 2023] Budapest Demographic Summit for “family-friendly thinkers and decision-makers,” the [recent] pro-birth Natal conference in Austin, Texas, and the recent film “Birthgap.” They all peddle pronatalism, a set of norms and policies that exhorts and often coerces women to have more children to raise fertility rates, often coupled with alarmism over alleged “population collapse.”
Pronatalism is on the rise to counter the growing push for gender equality, contraceptive access, and women’s educational and economic empowerment. It is connected to totalitarian policies dictating reproductive choices, the racist Great Replacement conspiracy theory, the religious anti-abortion movement, and tech elite futurism. Elon Musk, for example, is an avowed pronatalist who donated $10 million to population collapse “research” and liked the idea of denying voting rights to childless people. He wanted to attend the Budapest summit, but couldn’t make it so he met [shortly after] in Texas with Hungary’s President Novák instead to draw attention to the “demographic crisis.”
Lately, pronatalists are trying to pull a more appealing game face. The Budapest Summit says it wants to support the “psychological health and security of families,” so they can “plan for a secure future.” The Natal conference claims it “has no political or ideological goal other than a world in which our children can have grandchildren.” The “Birthgap” film purports to help cure an epidemic of “unplanned childlessness” and proposes “re-engineer[ing] our societies to reduce [it so] many more people would go on to have…children just like parents naturally do.” It conducts tearful interviews with regretful women who lament that their natural drive to have children was thwarted by society, and now it’s too late.
Who could object to standing up for families’ health and security, and for the right of people who want children to have them? Yet behind this innocuous-seeming family-friendly rhetoric lurk unsavory connections to right-wing propaganda, manipulation, and straight-up lies.
The Budapest summit touts Hungary’s achievement of the “highest rates of marriage and childbearing in Europe, while divorce and abortion rates are falling,” a nice way of saying that its right-wing populist leader Viktor Orbán adopted and implemented the Great Replacement ideology, which motivated mass-shooters in the U.S., as state policy. “We do not need numbers, but Hungarian children,” he said. “In our minds, immigration means surrender.”
The Natal conference has demonstrable links to far-right eugenicists and racists. “Birthgap” filmmaker Stephen Shaw is feted by right-wing talk show hosts like Jordan Peterson, Neil Oliver, and Chris Williamson, and presented as a “renowned demographer” despite having no credentials in demography. Shaw and Peterson both gave keynotes at the Budapest summit.
But ad hominem objections to the people behind the conferences and the film aside, the assertions they make are discreditable and counterfactual. Decrying imminent “population collapse” while the global population grows by 80 million each year and is projected to hit 10.4 billion in the 2080s is absurd. To make depopulation seem like a threat, “Birthgap” resorts to lying about data on the reasons for declining birth rates. It cites a 2010 study (which it calls a “meta-analysis”) by Prof. Renska Keizer which the film says indicates that just 10% of women chose not to have children and 10% can’t have them for medical reasons, which “leaves a whopping 80% of women without children childless by circumstance” as opposed to by choice.
But that’s not at all what Keizer’s research says. The 2010 study Birthgap cites is not a meta-analysis, not quantitative, and does not indicate 80% of childless women didn’t choose to be so. In fact a 2011 study by Keizer et al. analyzed a 2006 dataset surveying women in the Netherlands who were childless at age 45, and found that 55% of them were childless voluntarily, while 45% were childless due to medical or other reasons. Other studies found similar results: 56% of those without children were voluntarily childless according to a 2021 Pew Research Center survey, 72% according to the CDC National Survey of Family Growth, and 74% according to a 2022 Michigan State University study. Researchers working on my organization’s fact-checking project Birthgap Facts found no credible data supporting the film’s claim that 80% of childless women were “childless by circumstance” as opposed to by choice.
What the data does show is that women exercising their right to choose if and when to have children results in delaying childbirth, smaller families, and a decline in teen pregnancy. Those outcomes are beneficial and should be celebrated, not stigmatized.
According to the United Nations, at least 12 million girls are married before they reach the age of 18 every year, and more than 650 million women alive today were married as children. Around 257 million women globally face unintended pregnancies due to lack of access to contraception, abortion care, and counseling.
At current levels of consumption, today’s population of eight billion is driving resource depletion, soil erosion, water shortages, species extinctions, and climate catastrophe. Over a billion children are already at “extremely high risk” from climate change. High fertility rates and population growth undermine climate resilience and complicate efforts to end poverty and hunger and ensure basic services and infrastructure.
These are the real threats to the future, not some imagined conspiracy to stigmatize reproductive choices and hold fertility rates down. They make Shaw’s proposal of “social engineering” to reverse the imaginary threat of depopulation all the more reprehensible. By distorting and lying about childlessness, he’s trying to manipulate young people and their governments into prioritizing procreation over education and career. This purports to avoid a dystopian future, yet it would actually usher one in.
Rather than manufacturing a crisis whose remedy entails “social engineering” to roll back progress on human rights and women’s control over their own lives, we should focus on the real crisis fueled by pronatalist pressures from family, religion, and governments that force millions into motherhood against their wishes, often by means of coercion and sexual violence. The rhetoric of the Budapest summit, Natal, “Birthgap” and their ilk claiming they’re simply trying to help families and alleviate the heartbreak of “unplanned childlessness” is insidious, and we should recognize and call it out for what it is: another arrow in the pronatalist quiver, another weapon wielded against hard-fought gains in gender equality and reproductive autonomy.
This article first appeared on Inter Press Service news on 4 October 2023.
7 thoughts on “Pronatalism on the Rise to Counter Growing Push for Gender Equality”
Serious question: how is the Great Replacement a conspiracy theory? We can argue whether it’s good or bad, but it’s definitely something that is happening.
In my opinion, Great Replacement is a right wing narrative used to scare uninformed people that “others” are coming to replace them, when the reality that you speak of is the natural flow of people escaping horrible conditions in their own country due to overpopulation-related issues. If we reduce population growth through education, free and ubiquitous contraception, and full women’s rights in all aspects of society, then the need for huge migrations of people will ebb and eventually stop.
Paul, I partly agree, especially with your proposed solution, although people do escape countries with no or negative population growth (see Eastern Europe), and I believe that we are all partly responsible for the state our country’s in. But this wasn’t my point, what I meant is that it’s a fact that white-majority countries are seeing their racial/ethnic/religious make-up change. This doesn’t necessarily mean it’s been done deliberately (though I think it is, for the sake of cheap labour), nor does it mean it’s a bad thing – that’s a matter of debate with many valid opinions. Also, some white-majority countries became that way only recently through a “replacement” process of their own, though that’s not really true for Europe.
What I don’t understand it’s calling it a “conspiracy”. If you take ethnicity as a parameter, it’s obvious we ARE being replaced. Some people are worried, some are happy with it, but it’s a fact, not a conspiracy.
R “If we reduce population growth through education, free and ubiquitous contraception, and full women’s rights in all aspects of society, then the need for huge migrations of people will ebb and eventually stop.”
Hello Mr Scott.
I think every situation is different, as universal rights are a big bluff.
Here in Italy for example we have currently a fertility rate of 1,19 children per couple, that could be translated in 1,19 per woman. But there is an huge discrepance between uneducated poor people in some area of Southern Italy, Naples for example, where fertility rate is well above 2, and other areas where actually poor couples prefer not to have children mainly for economic reasons and sense of responsability. In Italy fertility rate is an issue but is mainly a democratic issue, non an overpopulation issue: we really should tax more family with 3 or more children and give money to only child families.
Neverthelss something links fertility issue both in Italy and awfully overpopulated areas such as Africa in general and Egypt and Gaza as well in particular, just to take an example from last months news: nowdays fertility rate must be controlled, in a sense or in the opposite one, it cannot be all let to women will to have as many children as they want. Contraception is good, but is delusional to think it can be the main dam to overpopulation in Africa.
For example regulations in rich countries could prevent donate any money or resources to those organizations operating in overpopulated countries which do not accept to link food, educational and health assistance to those women which do not accept sterilization after second child: I mean religious institutions included. This is the plain truth, or at least something resembling truth.
We are used to to make abuse of this sentence: ” crime against mankind” It would be more adequate to use it no more, as we are forced to admit that having 100 millions people leaving in Egypt for example or 2 millions in Gaza is a “crime against Nature”, written with capital letter.
R Nandita Bajaj “According to the United Nations, at least 12 million girls are married before they reach the age of 18 every year, and more than 650 million women alive today were married as children. Around 257 million women globally face unintended pregnancies due to lack of access to contraception, abortion care, and counseling.” Dear Ms Bajaj, to operate ex post is far more painful then prevention, this is obvious, but not operating ex post is more painful that not operating at all. Contraception works in rich countries, and we cannot operate in this sense in dramatically overpopulated countries with contraception only: it is the snake which eats its tail.
Greetings to all writers and readers.
Part 2 : “R Mr Scott “If we reduce population growth through education, free and ubiquitous contraception, and full women’s rights in all aspects of society, then the need for huge migrations of people will ebb and eventually stop.”
Hello again mr Scott. I think thta unfortunatelly we must equally take in consideration not only overpopulation, but greenhouse effect as well: at the moment Gaia has compensated increasing temepratures mainly at poles and temperate countries, neverthless at a certain point, may be very very very soon. temperatures will raise sharply even oin countries like Egypt or even more INDIA: in Italy we are 2 degrees above historical temepratures, 2 degrees more in INDIA would have mre devasting effects. Obviosuly this is a reason more to push on reducing population in areas such as India, but it will be far form sufficient to prevent migration.
So great to see another article by Nandita challenging the pernicious effects of pronatalism, which is fuelled by other harmful ideologies such as human supremacism, patriarchy, and speciesism. The Antinatalist movement has been slowly growing to challenge and oppose natalist and pronatalist ideologies and policies, and there are now several groups like Antinatalism International, Stop Having Kids, and Antinatalist Advocacy, focusing their efforts on addressing the harms that stem from procreation, harms that affect us all. Philosopher David Benatar is probably the best known author writing on the topic of antinatalism and with his books ‘Better Never to Have Been’ and ‘The Human Predicament’ addressing in detail the problems associated with procreation and its ideological driver, pronatalism. Worth checking out for those new to the topic.
From a demographic point of view – it’s not so much the average number of offspring, but the age of the mother at birth (the intergenerational interval). In N Africa it appears that the intergenerational interval is very short – 15-18 years, I’d guess.