How environmental professionals acknowledge overpopulation – and then ignore it

We can have an environmentalism that ignores the fundamental causes of environmental problems, including lucrative careers treating overshoot’s many symptoms. Just not a successful environmentalism.
by Leon Kolankiewicz
Veteran population campaigners like me have long lamented the fact that at both the national and international scales, the environmental establishment (Big Green) and climate activists alike have for decades either avoided or disparaged the population issue out of some combination of cowardice, calculation, apathy, ignorance, inconvenience, ideology, political expedience, or hypocrisy.
Unfortunately this domain of deniers is not alone. I hate to say it, but most of my fellow environmental professionals – those who have the formal education and technical training to make a career out of managing or protecting the environment, in the public or the private sector – are pretty much in the same denialist or apathetic camp as the activists.
I have built a career as an environmental professional that now spans several decades, working both for government agencies charged with conservation and management of the environment and natural resources, and as a private contractor to those same agencies, analyzing the potential effects of their proposed projects on the environment. As a consultant to a dozen or more federal agencies, I have helped prepare scores of Environmental Impact Statements (EISs) and Environmental Assessments (EAs) under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) in the United States. NEPA is sometimes referred to as the “Magna Carta” of American environmental laws. I like to call it the “Look Before You Leap” Act.
Many if not most of the projects (“proposed actions” in NEPA parlance) whose impacts I have helped analyze, predict, and disclose to the public and decision-makers are a direct consequence of human population size or growth. They run the gamut of notoriously environmentally-damaging actions: new water supply dams and reservoirs, flood control projects, coal-fired power plants, electricity transmission lines, wind farms, oil and gas drilling on public lands, new roads or road expansions, gas and water pipelines, even a uranium mine.
The NEPA analyses I have prepared or managed, and many NEPA documents I have reviewed on behalf of agencies with jurisdiction over the decision in question, almost always clearly divulge the population connection. At the beginning of an EIS, in a mandatory section called the “Purpose and Need” of the proposed action, it’s virtually always made quite explicit that the increasing population of, say, water or electricity consumers (i.e., new residents, businesses, or industries) is driving the demand for a new environmentally damaging power plant, or dam and reservoir. Proposed state-of-the-art water or energy conservation and efficiency measures are simply not enough to offset the predicted increase in demand of electricity or water supply as a result of projected population growth.
And yet from what I have observed over the years, the environmental professionals themselves, those who draft these documents, have little or no interest in addressing the “root causes” of increasing human populations – whether from excessive fertility or immigration or both – which imposes an additional burden or “load” on environmental resources. Perhaps it’s the cynic in me, but I suspect that many in my profession acknowledge that it’s such perpetual growth that keeps them gainfully employed. After all, if there weren’t always new projects in the pipeline – to meet the ever-rising demands of more and more consumers – they (we) might be out of a job or even a career.
Some years back, I was an active member in a state-wide professional organization called the California Association of Environmental Professionals (AEP), whose aim was professional development and improving the quality and accuracy of environmental assessments. We were an eclectic, California-based organization of a thousand or more practicing wildlife and fisheries biologists, foresters, civil and environmental engineers, soil scientists, climatologists, archeologists and paleontologists, cultural resources specialists, environmental planners, geographers, geologists, cartographers and geographic information specialists, experts in such fields as air quality and noise modeling, sociologists and economists, and others of this ilk.
One year, I was president of the Orange County Chapter of AEP and helped organize our annual statewide conference in Newport Beach, in the very heart of the toney seaside community made famous or infamous by “Real Housewives of Orange County.” As keynote speaker, I lined up the distinguished MIT professor Henry W. Kendall, a co-founder and board chair of the Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS), as well as a Nobel Laureate in Physics.
On behalf of UCS, Professor Kendall had recently spearheaded the “World Scientists Warning to Humanity,” a hard-hitting manifesto on the plight of humanity and the environment, signed by some 1,700 of the leading scientists in the world, including the majority of the recipients of the Nobel Prize in the sciences (physics, chemistry, physiology or medicine).
The Warning, published in 1992, started with a declaration that I have since seen repeated many times: “Human beings and the natural world are on a collision course.”
It had a major section focused on population, which started out with this unflinching message:
The earth is finite. Its ability to absorb wastes and destructive effluent is finite. Its ability to provide food and energy is finite. Its ability to provide for growing numbers of people is finite. And we are fast approaching many of the earth’s limits. Current economic practices which damage the environment, in both developed and underdeveloped nations, cannot be continued without the risk that vital global systems will be damaged beyond repair.
Pressures resulting from unrestrained population growth put demands on the natural world that can overwhelm any efforts to achieve a sustainable future. If we are to halt the destruction of our environment, we must accept limits to that growth.
Henry’s keynote address to the AEP conference that year (1994) elaborated on many of these themes, and it was relatively well received. However, I also put together a couple of panel discussions, one of which was focused on population growth as an environmental stressor. I thought it was a timely topic, given California’s status as by far the most populous (and overpopulated) state in the U.S., one in which the number of residents had grown by seven million in the previous decade alone (from 20 to 27 million, a whopping 35% increase), and one in which the environmental impacts of such rampaging growth were blatant.
The two panelists I brought to the table were recognized experts and activists on population growth, with decades of combined experience at the state, national, and international levels. I was anticipating a lively, well-attended session. Instead I got three attendees, out of several hundred in attendance at the conference. What a dud.
It was a slap in the face. But more importantly, it was a vivid illustration of the indifference of my fellow environmental professionals concerning the population issue and what could be done about it. The most charitable explanation is that environmental professionals, who make their living from predicting and then mitigating the impacts of unsustainable human population growth, believe that it is an exogenous, natural phenomenon wholly beyond their control, like the seasons or the tides. Or perhaps they see it an issue freighted by too many controversies, unpleasantness, and career riskiness.
I won’t elaborate on the uncharitable explanations.
Over my long career, this vivid experience stands out, but it is not a one-off. Unfortunately, it’s the norm. Yet as I stated at the outset, environmental professionals are not outliers when it comes to eschewing overpopulation, but all too typical. In fact, the environmental activist establishment is still worse.
Take the Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS) for example. Today, if you search online for their original (1992) World Scientists Warning to Humanity, you can still find it at the UCS website. But before you ever read the message, you are treated to this woke disclaimer:
UCS is maintaining this page as part of our history. However, we understand that elements of this letter are deeply problematic. Specifically, centering population—with only a cursory nod to the consumption of wealthy nations and the wealthiest people—is a narrative rooted in colonialism and racism, and current-day unjust and inequitable socioeconomic systems.
I used to give UCS-approved talks on climate change, back in the 1990s. Politically correct posturing like this is why I dissociated myself from UCS a quarter-century ago.
I can’t dissociate myself from my chosen career as an environmental professional. But I can lament its refusal to be part of the solution when it comes to overpopulation, rather than merely a passive observer and data collector. More broadly, this unwillingness or apathy when it comes to facing facts and actively engaging with their implications, is symptomatic of humanity’s collective state of denial when it comes to recognizing and responding to limits to growth.
Leon Kolankiewicz is a population activist and veteran environmental scientist and planner with professional experience in the government, non-profit, and consulting sectors. Leon helped write a comprehensive Environmental Impact Statement on US Immigration Policy published in 2016.
RE the UCS disclaimer: Ok, consumption by rich countries is an issue too. As Phil Cafaro (and earlier Ehrlich and Holdren) pointed out, you multiply population times per capita consumption to calculate impact (or total consumption). Maybe the warning to humanity should have said more about that. But, given that most people want a decent standard of living, the numbers of poor people striving to get richer mining and clearing forests does matter. Rich countries could cut consumption quickly by, say, raising interest rates, raising bank reserve requirements, and a global carbon tax. Good luck with those. Family planning, on the other hand, has been, by comparison, an easier sell. Over half of world countries are below replacement fertility rates. Growth fell from 80 million to 67 million (covid played a small role). Family planning help from USAID and others played a big role in reducing family size under the leadership of governments of countries that saw overpopulation or population growth as problems. The “demographic dividend” is well established empirically and Africans from high fertility countries see it as a way to improve incomes. But the racist accusation is false, propaganda, serves a right wing, pro-growth agenda. Claiming policies to cut fertility rates are in support of “current-day unjust and inequitable socioeconomic systems” is false. What is racist is ignoring the plight of poor African women whose many children are stunted by malnutrition. Population growth makes labor cheap which increases profits. Paul Ehrlich, often accused of being a racist, organized sit-ins to integrate lunch counters–clearly an anti-racist. I’m proud to have spent a summer as a volunteer with SCLC during which I helped elect the first black candidates since Reconstruction in a rural Georgia county. I am an anti-racist. It really gets up my nose to see this lie that fertility transitions are racist repeated so often and so uncritically and so foolishly.
Max,
very important point that contra the usual story, it is easier to cut fertility rates than consumption rates. Most countries around the world have lower fertility rates and higher per capita consumption rates than they did 30 years ago.
An all too familiar story.
But, sadly, it’s a whole other world worse than the environmental orgs refusing to face up to the fundamentals of growthism:
All those carefully researched reports that the environmental professionals delivered, were only read and argued over by other professionals in their fields. EIPs to developers and planners, economists and politicians are just impediments, they have to hire ‘antienvironmentalists’, to knock down, and, even if they can’t produce an environmental argument against them, the politicians, who won’t have read any of it, and couldn’t understand it if they did, will just keep changing the rules to allow them to go on and do whatever they wanted all along, ‘for the sake of The Economy’, which is the only mantra they know, and forcing ‘Growth’ to continue exponentially for ever, is what they see as the only purpose of governments at all levels. The ignorant politicians are bought and paid for by the developers and industrialists and financier speculators, and in their parties, they are ruled by the ‘whips’, so the vast majority of them will have seen no point in reading any of the literature about any impending decision at all, because their lives just consist of getting elected and then doing what the whips tell them. There is no way for the public to force the parties to change their minds, and most of the parties are right wing and see environmentalists as enemies to be destroyed, just to show them whio’s the boss. :/ I switched from campaigning on environment, and writing ‘proofs of evidence’ nobody cared to read, to campaigning on population, to produce evidence that neither politicians nor environmentalists would read, to campaigning to try and change UK politics, till I found there was no way to make them follow even their own codes of conduct, as they are judge and jury in their own courts. There seemed to be more hope for campaigners in the US, who only had two parties to deal with, and had a written Constitution to fall back on, but by this time, the whole system had been captured by well thought out planning by the industrialists, using their inexhaustible wealth, and their immortal corporate being status, to carry out propaganda and infiltration projects over multiple human working lifespans. We are now approaching ‘check mate’ for complete state capture: if the media succeeds in gaslighting Trump back into power, the game is over, and Humanity (in its civilised form at least) is finished.
Apologies for this all being in one block of text: the panel is not accepting any formatting commands from this phone. :/
I have also been heavily engaged in this issue some 30 years. I started with the Seattle Chapter of ZPG (Zero Population Growth). I was asked to join the board which I did. We were a very active group but around 2000 we saw some changes coming. A new director said we need money to promote our message (more people means more money need to get out messages). At first it was the wealthy (Ted Turner for one) who were asked to join and give. Then things changed and it was announced we were no longer going to talk about immigration but focus on this country, the country with the world’s biggest footprint. Most of the board were already at burn out stage and left but a few stayed. We were pilloried and branded as racists. A PBS production “To the contrary” with Bonnie Erbe had a discussion and it was said that an anonymous source (we knew it was a group of corporations) offered $100M to both ZPG and the Sierra Club to remove immigration from the population growth equation. It was done. ZPG claimed the issue was their negative sounding name and changed it to the Population Connection. They mostly advocated family planning. Unfortunately, I see the same issue with many groups as the Nature Conservancy group. Too much money is needed to just fill the basic needs and since overpopulation issue is too difficult to control without stepping on toes (or being sued) it is dropped from most conversations. On the plus side, this issue is becoming harder and harder to ignore and I’m finding, more and more reports mention population growth. Even the National Geographic, now owned by Disney, has made population growth (but never overpopulation) comments. Sometimes changing words can change messages. I find when talking about this subject and using the term, population demographics, more people are willing to listen.
The corporates saw the 1960s environmental movement as a big threat to endless growth, and they have effectively neutered it. This is well documented by Kerryn Higgs and others.
On the other hand, they’ve read the 21st century climate movement and its “net zero” as a wonderful camouflage for endless growth, and embraced it with gusto.
We should have a job requirement for all politicians to attend regular meetings of a spiritual recovery program, to learn to be more honest & less selfish. It works for alcoholics & addicts,
so it’ll work for anyone!
