The evidence suggests they do, according to a new book just published this month. It argues that living without children means rebelling against social expectations and is therefore a feminist decision. Also, that women who decide not to have children are the courageous pioneers of a movement that needs support if our planet is to remain habitable.

by Verena Brunschweiger

Recently, Pope Francis called childless couples “selfish,” which is neither new nor surprising for a member of the Catholic Church. He will be happy that past patterns and emerging evidence suggest we are going to see a Covid baby boom. Yet about 15 percent of women living in the U.S. today will reach their 40th birthdays without ever having given birth.

The Pope will pity those sad creatures, no doubt. But the author of Laudato Si is old enough to know that in 1970, Earth Overshoot Day occurred in December, while by 2019, it had moved back to July. Given the fact that the earth is completely exhausted, it’s high time to improve awareness and access to all forms of contraception and help people make informed choices about their sexual and reproductive health. We should celebrate World Contraception Day on September 26! Especially for women, reproductive rights are highly important and the possibility to terminate an unwanted pregnancy mustn’t die. Female autonomy is crucial and a genuine feminist goal.

Assuming women have a right to refrain from child-bearing, does that choice lead to unhappiness? Apparently not, at least in most cases. In my new book Do Childfree People Have Better Sex? A Feminist’s Journey in the Childfree Movement, I discuss many studies that have found that the childfree lifestyle leads to happier relationships! You have more fun in general – and in bed with a partner – if you are childfree. Furthermore, there are health risks for women during pregnancy, before and after childbirth, which are usually minimized. For young women who want to make an informed decision, it’s vital to know about them.

As a feminist I’d like to see more research and action improving contraceptive possibilities for men (and more publicity for World Vasectomy Day, November 19). If you are a tad more progressive than the Pope, you can’t help noticing that there are too many of us consuming too much. Whereas most African people don’t use many resources, most Western people do, so it’s up to us to fix this—if there’s enough time.