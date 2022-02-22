Defining Overpopulation

A recent book introduces a new approach to the science of overpopulation. We Zijn Met Te Veel (Dutch for We Are Too Many) explores a new theoretical foundation for the concept of overpopulation and explains why a smaller human population is a necessary – but not sufficient – condition for a more hospitable world.

by Fons Jena

Before you start to talk about something you must first define it. That logic must certainly be applied to the topic of overpopulation, because much of the fierce resistance against recognizing overpopulation comes from the fact that people use a wrong or limited definition of the concept.

Most definitions we can find are partial definitions, as they limit themselves mainly to the criterion of carrying capacity (including ecosystem services) and rarely mention two other criteria, biodiversity and quality of life, as separate and equally important criteria. Only a definition referring to these three fundamental criteria does justice to the concept of overpopulation. A definition that does not refer to the criterion of biodiversity is too anthropocentric, while one that only or mainly refers to the criterion of carrying capacity for humans leaves out the many effects of overpopulation on quality of life (both material and immaterial aspects).

Additionally, this three-faceted definition counters the common misunderstanding that overpopulation is solely a problem of shortages of food or other resources, or that it can be solved by technological means alone. The negative effects of overpopulation on the quality of life (peace, democracy, liberty) and biodiversity can at best be limited by technology. A hundred windmills or vegetarians will always leave more room for nature and humanity than a thousand of them.

Thus overpopulation can be defined as a condition where at least one of the three following conditions are met:

When a population exceeds the carrying capacity of its environment (the ‘sustainability’ criterion)¹.

When other species are not given enough space to survive (the ‘room for nature’ criterion, in which other species and their habitats are taken into account).

When there is insufficient room and resources to guarantee every individual a high quality of life (the quality of life criterion).

By consistently referring to these three conditions we can expand the debate and strengthen the case for tackling overpopulation and promoting smaller populations.

A model based on Ecology, Economy, Demography (EED)

This three-faceted definition illustrates a potential problem: the relative nature of overpopulation. The three criteria (carrying capacity, biodiversity and quality of life) can be interpreted, and weighed, differently. What is a sufficient carrying capacity? And how much room for nature must there be? Maximizing these two aspects could mean a human population reduced to a handful of cave dwellers. Quality of life is also a widely relative concept, since some of us need (or think we need) a large house and expensive cars to be happy, while others are happy with much less.

These three facets and the relativity of the concept can be summarized by a simple model, which I call the EED-model (the fields of Ecology, Economy and Demography) of overpopulation (see figure 1). When the population increases above the capacity that the economy can provide for, poverty rises. When the economy increases above the carrying capacity of the environment, we face an ecological collapse scenario.