Is it wrong to explore the connections between overpopulation and biodiversity loss?

A recent letter in Biological Conservation criticizes TOP researchers for writing about how more people means less space for wildlife. We are curious what our readers think of the arguments and how you would respond. Please share your suggestions in the on-line comments below.
by The Overpopulation Project
This summer, TOP researchers published an article titled “Overpopulation is a major cause of biodiversity loss and smaller human populations are necessary to preserve what is left” in the respected scientific journal Biological Conservation. We summarized the evidence for how excessive human numbers destroy and degrade habitats for other species, and how population decrease can open possibilities for ecological restoration. We also encouraged conservation biologists to advocate for smaller human populations, through improved access to modern contraception and explicit promotion of small families, arguing that in the long term, fewer people are necessary to preserve biodiversity in both richer and poorer nations.
The editor of Biological Conservation recently published a letter critical of our paper, where 8 researchers accused us of supporting colonialism, eugenics, and exterminating people. We reprint it below verbatim. We are curious what readers think of these criticisms and how you would respond to them. Please share your suggestions in the comments!
A response to Cafaro, Hansson & Gotmark (2022): Shifting the narrative from overpopulation to overconsumption
by Aalayna Green, Department of Natural Resources & the Environment, Cornell University, and seven colleagues
A recent paper by Cafaro et al. (2022) attributes the decline of global biodiversity to overpopulation and encourages conservationists to “advocate for smaller [human] populations, through improved access to modern contraception and explicit promotion of small families”. In so doing, Cafaro et al. maintain a history of population-reduction solutions which encourages eugenics by recommending the erasure, extermination, and extraction of socially marginalized peoples (see Zacharias, 2021). Simultaneously, their assertions perpetuate discriminatory practices toward historically marginalized communities (e.g., Original Nations or Indigenous groups) who live in areas of conservation concern (e.g., Ancestral Territories). We argue that global biodiversity decline is caused by the rise of the overconsumption of natural resources for capitalist monetary gain, particularly attributed to the rich, former colonial powers originating in Western Europe, the United States, and Canada. Shifting the blame from overpopulation to overconsumption more accurately addresses the issue at fault and provides the foundation for a more effective, long-lasting, and ethical biodiversity conservation framework.
In conservation and wildlife biology, overpopulation brings to mind actively managing a population until it is reduced to “appropriate” levels. This is hugely problematic when applied to humans (see Stoddard, 1920) and it is likely due to these problematic connotations that it is “now rarely used in the scientific literature”. Despite this, Cafaro et al. uses the term and muddies its definition with overconsumption. A simple arithmetic example shows that if Country A with a population of 10 million people has a per capita consumption rate of 1 unit/person, it is just as “ecologically sustainable” as Country B with a population of 5 million people, with a per capita consumption rate of 2 units/person. The populations of both countries could increase by 5 million and Country A would be more ecologically sustainable than Country B, despite five million more people. In short, consumption rate matters more than human population numbers.
Additionally, Cafaro et al. further argue that, “global biodiversity decline is best understood as growing numbers of people and their rapidly expanding economic support systems crowding out other species.” However, the correlation between increasing human population size and species decline cannot be stated in this context without acknowledging the uneven distribution of consumption globally. Cafaro et al. link human population growth to greenhouse gas emissions, yet overlook the top 10 % of global income earners who are responsible for 40–60 % of global emissions (Nielsen et al., 2021). Furthermore, they do not discuss the geographic variation in ‘ecological footprint’ nor do they address that overconsumption is often not localized in a general context. For instance, sustaining an average modern American’s lifestyle requires ≤9.5 ha of land, while the average modern lifestyle of individuals in India or Africa requires ≤1.0 ha (Lin et al., 2018). Cafaro et al. further limit their attribution of biodiversity increases to human population decline to one section of the paper (Section 3), thus ignoring deeper, intersecting complexities involving habitat restoration and protection.
The authors attempt to link declines in the number of humans residing in an area to increases in biodiversity, but do not acknowledge the history of violence, harm, and dispossession which undermine the goals of biodiversity conservation and disproportionately impact Indigenous peoples and others whose wellbeing and cultures rely directly on the land and sea. A majority of the most biodiverse areas in the world are protected by Indigenous communities (Fa et al., 2020) yet, they continue to be threatened by colonial influences. Cafaro et al.’s article continues the neocolonial practice of associating land inhabitants as a problem, which can only lead to unethical solutions. It is this sentiment that can be found in the earlier ideologies such as ‘manifest density’ used to justify extreme violence, displacement, and the dispossession of land from Indigenous peoples. At best, the authors are unaware of the problems of mistaking overpopulation for overconsumption, and calling for a reduction of the former and not the latter. At worst, the authors are encouraging eugenics in the erasure, extermination, and extraction of Indigenous and other systemically disadvantaged peoples for the sake of biodiversity conservation.
In summary, Cafaro et al.’s (2022) article raises ethical and human rights concerns that undermine the collective effort of biodiversity conservation and “a just and sustainable future for all”. Global biodiversity decline can instead be described as the loss of biological diversity caused by the rise of human overconsumption, largely attributed to former colonial powers of the Global North. By shifting the narrative from overpopulation to overconsumption, we can embrace our critical responsibility to acknowledge modern conservation’s colonial roots and avoid perpetuating harmful top-down policies regarding human population management that have proven to be both deeply unethical and ineffective for biodiversity conservation in the long term.
Yes the connection climateproblems and populationgrowth is evident. And than is there also connected with overpopulation the suffering of millions of refugees.
The editor of Biological Conservation published letter critical of TOP accusing them of supporting colonialism, eugenics, and exterminating people is misguided and unfortunate. The editor dangerously, and needlessly, conflates issues.
As many know, education and self-empowerment, especially among women, have been shown to lower birth rates and enhance the quality of life for people and the environment.
Most models of carrying capacity have shown the planet can sustain roughly 1.5 billion people living very modestly. As we pass 8 billion plus people – the problem is both over consumption, consumerism and just way too many people.
We cannot possibly conserve our way to sustainability and need both radically less consumerism and people.
To blame poor people for overpopulation is nonsense. I live and work in relatively rich Los Angeles. When I got here 30 years ago you could get places. Now, it’s gridlock 24/7. This is happening everywhere even in rich countries.We need fewer people in “rich” areas too.
The U.S. can sustain roughly 125 million people and now we’re headed toward 400 million. And don’t get me started on our water needs here in Southern California. Records show that this area used to sustain 40,000 Native Americans. We now have over 40 million people that must import everything to sustain us, And we cannot discuss that this is too many people?
No one here even talks about how fewer people would make life better – especially the media selling consumer goods.
We all have to work together urgently to save the planet. Overpopulation must be included in discussions of sustainability and biological conservation. Re-usable food bags and electric cars won’t save us.
I’ve been a bio-cultural anthropologist, (and professor of maternal health), conservationist, and filmmaker for 40 years. To suggest I am into eugenics and colonialism, etc., because I am for both a decrease in the human population along with more sustainable behaviors and less consumerism, is misguided.
TOP and Biological Conservation both have valid points and we all need to work with each other. There is way too much urgent to work to do! please excuse any typos!
These arguments are used to shut down any discussion of population. I can find the same ideas repeated (with more and less degrees of accuracy) in the WP and NYT comments any time someone dares to mention the word ‘population.’ It’s a useful tactic for those who want to avoid any mention of overpopulation because people are so afraid of being called ‘racist.’ Even the word ‘eugenics’ will shut down a conversation. The only way to stop this is to end the paralyzing effects of such words. Discussions of birth control and population are not inherently linked to eugenics or colonialism, but that doesn’t matter if the conversation can be stopped so easily.
Got the facts right, but again, not the thinking. Too academic, exactly the kind of thing that has led us into this mess, believing we’re the smartest guys.
Do not forget who is controlling academia, trying to make ancient, real knowledge inaccessable f o r e v e r, by killing off all indigenous knowledge.
Now you know who burned down the Great Library of Alexandria (after stealing all its contents). And killed Hypatia whilst they were at it. Bless her.
It takes only one to ruin the party.
So rather than the absolute [population) numbers, the behaviour of that population better be our first concern.
With proper conduct, would even a larger population produce the kind of insane, cruel and devastating mayhem that we see today, and which even IRS-efficiency inspired regulations cannot remedy?
I argue that if our world leaders – not those of course we all know (?) – would have the required competences -and I assure you, they do, they know us better than we do- then one would expect healthier environment, beter and far more advanced healing, better and far more advanced energy management (for which the hundreds of patents have been locked away for almost a century) less crime, safer streets, better education (dumbing us down), … rather than what you and I see around us getting worse every single day. There is a word for things unable to stop growing when they should. We all know it. Just stop feeding it.
Therefore, my friends, all this mayhem must be DELIBERATE.
Get off your knees friends and wake UP.
No more of this. There needs to come an end to the pain, the suffering, the slavery of our people.
It will.
Thank you for providing a link to YOUR paper and I look forward to reading it in full. Meantime, I would be inclined to ignore the Response because it is pedestrian and uses language in a biased way throughout. Indeed at one point it risks a lawsuit, with its wild accusations of “neocolonial practice” and “encouraging eugenics”. Looking at the self-description of the lead author, Aalayna Green, provides several clues as to why this would be.
I realize Letters have to be short – but powerful minds are capable of conveying depth in brief, if they have to. Conversely, even a short piece can convey extreme shallowness.
The Response calls to mind the furore surrounding the publication (in 1968) of Garret Hardin’s “The Tragedy of the Commons” which was denounced in an emotive way by many scientists who make a living partly by concealing the role played by human Overpopulation in the extinction of other species and entire habitats. There are no jobs and no research monies attached to the simple proposition that less humans ALSO consuming less per capita (whatever their income, ethnicity, gender, etc.) are a “sine qua non” of any possible rescue or salvage of what remains of the world as it was before human numbers started to exceed 1 billion, i.e. before 1800.
In an effort to lift the issue up above the assorted wails and squawks of the scientific “community”, Garrett Hardin much later (in 1986) devised a cool (in both senses) way of considering the issue based on Game Theory. He called it “The Commonize Costs–Privatize Profits Game” (or CC–PP Game). Although many researchers might sneer at the idea of using this game as a prism through which to view matters of life and death such as Biodiversity Loss, I think they would be wrong because it forces everyone to abandon any axes they have to grind. And in the end, it is our personal need to earn some sort of living somehow that drives most of us, and this has always been the main obstacle to preventing the Tragedy of the Commons on a global scale – whether the entity commonizing costs and privatising profits is a TNC or little old me.
I will describe the CC-PP Game in a separate post, and also refer to the Global Footprint Network whose crystal clear statistics for each Nation’s per capita Ecological Debt or Credit simply do not allow red herrings such as “neocolonialism” to muddy the water (if red herrings CAN muddy water).
“contraception and explicit promotion of small families”. In so doing, Cafaro et al. maintain a history of population-reduction solutions which encourages eugenics by recommending the erasure, extermination, and extraction of socially marginalized peoples”
Shaving read this statement I felt like giving up further reading.
Do they realize this statement is outright mandacious? Your paper calls to NO any of those.
Is it really academic level of dispute?
The populace influence on diversity is a function of consumption and the number of consumers.
Moreover it is a function presenting it’s results in a certain moment. For a certain border conditios. Which are subject to be changed. models prove that the less consuming nation will soon be willing to consume as much as the more consuming one and will take up all actions necessary to fulfill its inhabitants dream so as not to be removed from power thus a toto impact will be exacerbated.
Extending life spans artificially by suppressing
communicable diseases is a selfish decision at the
expense of other critters, future generations, and
the environment! There’s nothing “normal” about adding
one billion people every 12 years!
The letter writers fail in their criticism in several important aspects. Their attribution of racism and colonialism to the authors is fabricated, as is labeling them pro-eugenics. Nowhere do they advocate for these policies directly or indirectly. In fact the societies that Cafaro et al focus on in their paper are rich ones–the US and Europe for the most part. There are two reasons population is so important–one Cafaro et al mention, the other they do not. Most all modern societies and the people in them, want to be richer. China and India are two examples and there are many others. Among other things, more people create more demand, especially for food, which generates human conversion of forest and grassland to agriculture (Crist et al 2017). Secondly, ignored by leftists and most others, is that more people equals more hierarchy; larger societies are never egalitarian or just. (Flannery & Marcus 2016; Pringle 2014; Pennisi 2014; Johnson and Earle 2000; Boehm 1999; Shepard 1982; Harris 1977).
