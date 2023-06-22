In a short film about wildlife loss, Nastaran Rahnama takes a broad approach, investigating food sold in the UK, its production far away, and the links to population growth and declining large mammals.
By Nastaran Rahnama
In my lifetime including living in Iran, England, and traveling, I noticed that the natural world and the sound of wildlife is decreasing. More traffic, and more social pressure, made me think about why we humans are so trapped in our social programming, working against ourselves and nature around us. As a child, I never wanted to procreate seeing how invasive humanity is, I wanted to be independent, professional, and help others. I did not have any access to reproductive rights in Iran and unfortunately, I had to face so many obstacles and threats when I was younger. I am now 46 and I feel I achieved my childhood dreams, and I did not procreate despite being surrounded by a society where most people have children by default.
I dedicated my time and money into making a “Space to Live” film to share the solutions in the story of my personal journey. I wanted to inspire others to be in the place where I feel more people deserve to be and for a more positive impact on society and the biosphere. I was hoping that I can make a difference and slow down the problem that the biosphere is facing because of the growing human numbers and consumption by offering an alternative vision and bringing awareness about the problem which is hardly spoken of in society. I hope you enjoy watching my film.
The Overpopulation Project also has a YouTube channel, access it here.
2 thoughts on “Wildlife in decline: the impact of human population growth and consumption”
A truly magical film. An emotive subject which the masses choose to ignore, to the point where they are actually offended by the subject matter. Sorry if you allow yourself to be offended. This subject matter is so important, it’s so important to remind young people that they have a choice, they’re not just on this planet to breed. Enjoy the film, think about it, spread the word. The world/planet/environment need us (you, me, everybody) to think before we destroy it.
I introduced the subject of population demographics to my late partner, Parvin Baharloo. She was from Iran and came to the us on a student visa when she was 24 yo. I was often told by the people who she was the most reason based person they knew. From early childhood on, critical thinking was fostered on this ‘special’ daughter with 4 brothers. She embraced the overpopulation issue completely and, as a teacher, brought the subject to her elementary school subjects and came up with a simple question, “What is more important, people or dirt? Of course 90% of the students got it wrong. I am sharing this video with some of her family who immigrated to Vancouver BC. Coming from an Iranian woman will make them pay attention. Thank you for this wonderful video. I am also writing a long scathing letter to the editors of “The Atlantic” magazine for their imbecilic publication of an article: https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2023/07/local-government-power-nimby-denver/674164/ This video couldn’t be more timely as I will include a link in my letter.