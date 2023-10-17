The Catalyst of Overpopulation in the Gaza Conflict

Mountains of work have analysed the roots of the conflict in Gaza, but all have missed the catalyst of increasing population.
By Jon Austen and Jane O’Sullivan
The Israel-Palestine conflict has been ongoing for 75 years. The recent eruption of violence is a tragedy but not surprising. Neither side is going to back down, both are redoubling their efforts, both know that they are right and the other side is at fault. Neither offers a viable solution.
From its very beginning, peace has eluded Israel, due to the difficulties of accommodating the nationalist aspirations of two peoples in one small land. International peace efforts have repeatedly failed and now we have an escalation which is horrifying the whole world. Israel has taken a very painful blow and will retaliate in kind. Take a step back, however, and a fundamental catalyst is missed: rapidly increasing numbers of people on both sides.
Whenever two differing peoples with increasing numbers are forced to share limited resources, conflict arises. Deteriorating living conditions are inevitable due to population increase, but each side blames the other for its woes. Sides are taken and grudges for past aggressions fester, regardless of the retribution already meted out.
When both sides decide that their security depends on more people, it becomes a pact of mutual destruction. In both Palestine and Israel, such sentiments are often voiced: the Palestinians to produce soldiers to avenge their people, the Israelis to strengthen the Zionist project and expand its territories (some still feel they need to replace Jews lost in the Holocaust).
Both sides are increasing in numbers far more than surrounding countries. Some groups on both sides claim to be following God’s directives. For reasons of pride, religion and nationalism, any mention of managing numbers is met with immediate dismissal and contempt by both sides, considered too ridiculous to even consider. Given the impossibility of so many people flourishing harmoniously on such a small resource base, and given the continual increase in potential grievances, an endless cycle of war, oppression and bitterness is therefore the default option.
Palestine’s population has risen from 1 million to 5 million since 1970 and absolute numbers are rising faster than at any point in history, with another 100,000 added every year, despite falls in fertility over those decades, as well as considerable emigration. The median age is under 20, compared to the UK which is 42. The Gaza Strip is home to two million people with a population density of over 5,000 per square kilometre. This makes it one of the most densely populated places on the planet. This is in a tiny area of virtual desert, leaving people close to poverty with the majority of the population depending on international aid.
Israel’s population has risen from around 2 million to 9 million since 1960 with absolute numbers still rising at roughly 130,000 per year and a with a median age of 29. Having only recently tipped below 3 children per woman, it has the highest fertility of any Western, industrialised country. Despite Israel’s admirable achievements in greening the desert and leading the world in water use efficiency and water recycling, it depends on imports for all staple foods.
Population rise is not the sole cause of this conflict, but it is a factor. It is never the spark, but a large share of the tinder.
The world has turned a blind eye to demographics in this area for fear of upsetting people and “blaming the victims” rather than oppressors or terrorists. This is despite evidence from around the world that countries with stable populations are happier and their citizens have better lives. Had both sides not engaged in rapid population growth and remained at a manageable 3 million, instead of a combined 14 million now, it is feasible that Israelis and Palestinians could be peaceful neighbours. Moreover, even if conflicts had continued, a stabilized population of 3 million would have meant fewer victims in wars and pandemics.
This is a prime example where overpopulation is a glaring factor in a crisis but is not considered by any news outlets and plays no part in negotiations for peace. This is a complete failure on both sides and by international negotiators, and a tragedy for all those involved. There’s no easy way of pointing out harsh truths about population’s impact on this problem, but acknowledging its role would be a start. For anyone with such interest, Alon Tal’s excellent book “The land is full. Addressing overpopulation in Israel” (2016) is a good start. As Paul and Anne Ehrlich write in the Foreword, “If there is any glimmer of light [in the region], it is this brilliant book”.
Until both sides lower birth rates and stabilise their populations, there is no peaceful end to the conflict in sight. Peace can only mean a temporary truce, until tensions build further under the pressure of overpopulation.
26 thoughts on “The Catalyst of Overpopulation in the Gaza Conflict”
Why on earth are the civilized? countries of the world standing by whilst Israel commits blatant genocide, ethnic cleansing and mass slaughter of innocent men, women and children?
Not only watching – assisting!
Yes, not to mention “admirable achievements in greening the desert” – with water stolen from the Palestinians!
Also, we should stop with this idea that greening deserts is good. Deserts that are deserts (not desertified agricultural lands) should stay that way, for biodiversity, water conservation and human overpopulation issues.
You are hilarious: So Israel is committing genocide on people who have multiplied about 10-fold in a few generations!! – What a contradiction in terms.
This is backwards logic: genocide is killing members of a group irrespective of how fast they breed.
It’s hard to deny that the announced and documented mass killing of Arab civilians in the Gaza strip we are seeing these days, coupled with the denying of water, food and healthcare, and forced evacuation, is not genocide.
Head in sand!
Sad person to write such drivel!
Well said. Overpopulation has to be a driving force in this conflict (and in other global conflicts for that matter), but other reasons can be found in the long history of the region, the claims and counter-claims as to who is the rightful ‘owner’ of the land, and ultimately the ultra-nationalist mindset of some zealots who unfortunately to this day have the ear of the world’s leading politicians. Countless books have been written on this topic, many well analysed.
My comment in the New York Times:
David Polewka | Chapel Hill, NC
I don’t hear a whole lot of people saying we should have Zero Population Growth
or a reduction, so that means most people are fine with procrastination.
And people still aren’t aware that wildlife populations are down 50% in the
last 50 years. And people still aren’t aware that the suppression of communicable
diseases has caused the proliferation of defective oddballs who would ordinarily
have perished. And people still aren’t too well aware of the problem with migrants
and refugees because the political class, in general, can’t get its act together.
And people still aren’t aware of the full consequential extent of the emissions
and pollution from our commercial, industrial, and agricultural activity!
ZPG (Zero Population Growth) was on of the first organizations to come around at the beginning of the environmental awareness time (early 70’s). They were a total science based and respected organization (I was on the Seattle chapter board). We had activities for kids at the kindergarten age all the way to college level. However, in the late 90’s a new directer came on board and saw the need for more money to get the word out. He talked to certain rich people (Ted Turner was one of the early contributors). But, more and more, it was not enough. At one point it was reported, PBS-To The Contrary, certain anonymous donators gave $100M to ZPG and the Sierra Club to drop immigration from the population formula. At that time a min-revolution came about and all but a few, hard-headed members, as I, left. It is now the Population Connection and they simply advocate family planning. Industry want cheap and pliable workers and fight such things as lowering immigration quotas, or chain migration and E-Verify. It’s the usual story, money and a supposed belief in technology that is scuttling the overpopulation issue. One partner, at an accounting firm I once worked for told me when someone says sustainable he hears stagnation.
So much in this report screams the very term used as a validation for WWII by the German side. Funny but the same idea is being used in the situation in Israel, by both sides, Lebensraum.
Except, it was only one side that displaced the other in order to have its own Lebensraum. Ironically, the side that survived the Holocaust. What a tragedy of history.
gaiabaracetti: How uninformed you are! MENA countries expelled a similar number of jews, about 650k, welcomed in Israel, to genocidally nullify ancient Jewish communities everywhere in MENA. Only, MENA countries did not take in the Palestinian flotsam and jetsam. They still should, and until they do, Israel and the world should not be bothered by “the Palestinian problem”.
It is hard to see a way out of tragedy in this conflict. In the short and medium term, Israelis can continue their apartheid and expansion of settlement policies. But in the long, maybe the savings account of hatred accumulating on both sides could turn into total disaster for either side. Some sensible people on both sides might be able to just forget the conflict and move ahead as fellow human beings with equal rights, but so far, this is a small minority on both sides. Treaties and negotiations should talk about family planning. And Israel, of course, faces its own internal splits, with demography a factor. The Hededim have close to the world’s highest birthrate and don’t pay taxes. Good luck with that.
I’ve never believed that ideology is genetic, but while I suspect (don’t have data) that the birth rate is uniformly high among the Arab population, on the Jewish side it’s the most orthodox that have a lot of babies and are subsidised by the government to do so. And those that migrate in are very committed to the idea of a Jewish state, or they wouldn’t go there of all places.
I wonder how much this played a role in the rise of that madness of a government that they have now (and of Hamas, too, which Netanyahu was openly supporting and indirectly financing as a means of breaking up the Palestinians).
From reading around the development of the Balfour Declaration that started this round off (Don’t forget the catalogue of massacres that is the Old Testament, says it all kicked off with a burning bush giving away land that it did not own!), it seems it was left deliberately vague in wording, as to how the Zionists would make a home in Palestine, but it was assumed defacto, that the riches of the diaspora would enable them to buy up the land and breed faster than the Arabs, and so be able to rule by superior numbers even if it were to become a shared democracy. So, in this case, I would not blame population growth for the troubles (Though don’t forget the Brits did a similar thing by ‘settling’ ‘cleared’ Scots in N Ireland with near identical results.): population growth in this case was the deliberate weapon employed to ensure the Jews return to Jerusalem and the ushering in of the Messianic Age of peace and plenty.
It’s a terrible tragedy that we are not even allowed to call the fascist regime in charge what it is (they honour the Stern Gang/Lehi terrorists, though these tried to enlist the aid of Hitler and Mussolini in driving out the British who were trying to keep immigration to manageable levels). If only the actual Palestine inhabitants during WWI had been asked what they needed instead of having it dumped on them from abroad, they might well have formed a mixed democratic state right from the start, as they had lived 4 centuries under the Turks together without much conflict. Now they are at the heart of a worldwide fascist struggle for domination, and all the propaganda is on their side, the only ‘weapon’ left to the disposessed, is boosting their own number.
All the people who say that the two sides “can’t peacefully coexist” forget that they had, for a very long time, and that overall Muslims treated Jews better than Christians did. The problem, besides the demographic one, was the exclusive claim over a land that the Sionists had decided to make.
Excellent article. Though stabilizing population is no good, in any nation – it has to decrease a lot and even then consumption must also decrease dramatically. It is no good having ZPG but continuing to live at the basic consumption levels of all but the very poorest in any nation. I say ANY nation because formerly “poor” nations are now starting to grow a thick top layer of reasonably prosperous people as well as a thin layer of very rich people, and of course the moderately prosperous consume far more than the very rich due to their far greater numbers.
Thanks also for the info about “The Land is Full” by Alon Tai. The description says “During the past sixty-eight years, Israel’s population has increased from one to eight million people. Such exponential growth has produced acute environmental and social crises in this tiny country. This book, written by one of Israel’s foremost environmentalists, considers the ramifications of the extraordinary demographic shift, from burgeoning pollution and dwindling natural resources to overburdened infrastructure and overcrowding.” I am not surprised the Ehrlichs wrote the foreword – because in many ways Israel and Palestine are a fairly exact microcosm of the condition of nearly every nation in the world.
Professor Paul Ehrlich is 91 now, his wife (also a leading scholar in conservation biology) is 89. I always pair them in my mind with Dennis and Donella Meadows, the systems analysts who were the lead authors of “The LImits to Growth” (1972). Indeed I believe the Ehrlichs inspired the Meadows, who were ten years younger, though the latter were not biologists but were at MIT. Donella died of meningitis aged about 60, sadly – but Dennis is still around (aged 81) and is of the view that it is too late now to fix anything and we have reached a point where multiple disasters are the only “solution”. He is not alone in this opinion – but he is the most eminent person openly saying this. Once you accept this stark truth, a strange feeling of peace comes over you. You continue to do your best in small ways, at a local level or via a website like this one, to mitigate the multiple and accelerating environmental crises, but you stop trying to find a general “solution” by campaigning and other forms of “activism”. You do not give up hope – in fact Acceptance of Death restores Hope, Faith and Caritas – everyone now knows this basic “DABDA” psychology, it is not rocket science. You stop “raging at the dying of the light” like that moronic alcoholic Dylan Thomas, and learn to love the darkness because it is not as awful as you feared and anyway it is probably the only chance of survival for many species, including our own.
I’m interested in the idea that we are past the point of solutions that involve planned decrease of excessive human numbers and economic activity, and can only work on local issues and wait for disasters to cut the human presence down to size. Is this wisdom or a counsel of despair?
It is true that in our lives as individuals, we need to come to terms with death and not fight or fear it. But IN THEORY, societies can continue to develop and flourish intergenerationally, while still remaining within reasonable limits.
The problem is that current societies show little ability to do this. We seem to be less able to even talk intelligently about it than environmentally-aware people were 50 years ago, at the start of the modern environmental movement.
It’s true that demography is an all too overlooked component of not only this conflict, but many Middle Eastern ones (while it doesn’t seem to play much of a role, for example, in Russia attacking Ukraine).
You don’t mention, however, the fundamental fact of migration, which in this case made all the difference in creating the conflict in the first place, even when the population was much lower.
The two “sides” didn’t grow similarly overtime, keeping up with each other. Jews were only about 10% of the population a century ago when it all started, and are about half now. Israel was explicitly meant and used as a “safe” place for the Jews the world over, who were encouraged to migrate; to this day we keep seeing videos of Palestinians losing their homes in their own land to recent Jewish immigrants from the US or Eastern Europe or whatever. Seen from the point of view of the Palestinians, it was a case of both unwelcome mass migration and colonisation by armed and often wealthy white Europeans, with the stated intent of taking over.
If this is a cautionary tale of anything, besides the dangers of settler colonialism that we should already know about, it’s of the fact that massive migration that alters the ethnic/cultural/religious balance of a land always brings not just displacement, but also conflict.
This article misses this crucial point, which is both a fairness issue, and a warning.
Sorry, to build on my previous point: it’d be interesting to do a study on whether a massive influx of “foreigners” stimulates a demographic competition. Maybe this only happens in a few cases, but in Italy it’s an implicit and often explicit motivation for policies to boost the birth rates. Same in parts of Central/Eastern Europe. Keeping migrants out, trying to get the native women to have more babies. All this while some leaders in the South of the world (even the otherwise amazing Mujica!) threaten the global North with conquest by womb of their own women. I’m serious, this happens.
I’ve even heard, though it’s not typical, of a couple of good-looking blonde brothers (in Italy) who were told by a stranger that they should have children, or only those other people will and our race will die out (or something to that effect). Chilling, but maybe instinctual? I know of at least two Asian societies where authoritarian regimes eliminate or prevent from breeding non-Asian people, so it’s not just the whites…
Morten Johan, although the authors did invite such a debate by bringing up the issue, I don’t think they want on this website an endless discussion of the history of Israel and Palestine as it tends to occur in such cases, so I will only say this one thing and then try and refrain from further specific comments that go on forever and never change anyone’s mind. The event you mentioned mostly happened after the creation of Israel and the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians from their land, so it was a consequence of it, not a cause for it. Jews had always been welcome, overall, in Muslim countries before that. Middle Eastern countries also mostly did take in huge numbers of Palestinian refugees, all of whom are still there, having not been allowed to go back.
I don’t think however there’s much point discussing with someone who refers to people as “flotsam” and “jetsam”. This is a blog about human overpopulation, not about the worthlessness of human lives.
Hello all, I’m really not sure what to do with this post. And I am really not sure what to do with all the vitriol being spewed in the comments. What I am reading here saddens me deeply because I read the absence of recognizing the humanity in this conflict. It’s certainly easy to sit outside of the conflict and pass judgement. Please don’t do that. It’s not helpful to anyone. It doesn’t change anyone’s mind (as someone mentioned above). And you are lacking so much of the nuance that exists when you are in the conflict.
My name is Rachel. I am an American and I am an Israeli. I live in Germany now after living in Israel for more than a decade. I am a PhD student with Alon Tal. I know all of this deeply and personally and directly.
I had thought that this endeavor was one with intellectual honesty and integrity – I had seen that in previous posts and the comments shared. Why have we lost that here in the comments? What is it about this topic that seems to allow people to lash out and speak harshly, even spewing anger? Perhaps everyone can take a moment of pause and reexamine your own personal reactions and consider how others might receive your comments.
Jane and Jon raise a legitimate point; however, I don’t think that the growth rate is any longer a factor in the conflict. It is only a factor in so far as it affects the condition of life in Gaza, which is deplorable because of the size of the population and their limited resources (among other reasons). Israelis prefer large families primarily because that is the social norm at play in the country. There is a deep love of children and family above all else. It’s a fascinating situation, really. There is a deep love of life – the Torah commands us to “choose life” – and that is taken VERY SERIOUSLY in Israeli society.
I know that might seem very unlikely to those who wish to vilify Israel and Jews. If you have that reaction to me, please take a moment to look at yourself and your perspective, and please don’t lash out at me. It’s intellectually dishonest. It’s not going to add any good to this world and that’s what we need more than ever right now.
Rachel, I can’t speak for everyone here of course, but I don’t think it’s anyone’s intention to vilify Israel and the Jews – it’s certainly not mine.
This is a topic that really, really divides people, more than any other conflict today in the world. Even people who’ve never even set foot there. I can think of a few reasons why but this is probably not the place. One of them, though, is compassion. It might sound strange, but all the suffering in this particular corner of the world, and how involved in it everyone (in the West) is, makes one sad and angry and we want to do something to stop it. Conflicts elsewhere can be even more brutal, but they are far away, they don’t make sense to us or fit into a certain worldview, they don’t seem to be fueled by our governments as much – but this one does, all of the above. So we care to the point of lashing out at strangers about it.
As for children and the love of life, I think that one of the main reasons for this blog existing, again I’m not trying to speak on behalf of anyone but myself, is that the love of life can take many forms and include non-human life as well; that you can love deeply people that are not your family, children even if you only have one, animals and strangers and everything in this world. And that one’s love, as strong as it might be, should never make one blind to everyone else, human or not, on this shared planet.
I invite you to take a thorough and careful look back at what you have written and how you have written about the two sides. And if you don’t see the bias, look again and again. And why, precisely, does this one conflict draw your attention so acutely and we are not talking about what happened between Armenia and Azerbaijan? How about going back to the Armenian genocide that the world still refuses to acknowledge? And the internecine warfare throughout Africa that has led to the death of so many innocent women and children – in a region that has been ravaged by the worst of colonialism? Please ask yourself why you care so much about the conflict that involves the Jews, who are less than 1% of the global population, and you don’t care so deeply about other conflicts. And I think that if you were to travel to Israel and get to know the people who live there you would come to discover that the vast majority of people who live there are not blind to the suffering of anyone else, contrary to what the media outlets portray. And if your caring about something leads you to lash out, that should be another warning sign to take a step back – especially if you have no skin the game. May we only know safer and calmer and more peaceful times with respect and consideration for all on this planet.
One aspect that has not been touched on in these comments, is the role that “kicking the can down the road,” failing to address difficult problems and allowing them to worsen, has played in this tragic situation. We see this in political leaders failing to make peace when opportunities presented themselves, above all in 2000, under the Clinton proposals. But also in the demographic policies and choices on both sides, working to outbreed one another in an area that is already grossly overpopulated.
This failure provides clear political lessons for those of us in other parts of the world, and for humanity as a whole regarding our growing environmental problems.
I think this is one of many real-life cases of “prisoner’s dilemma”. It would be better if both “sides” agreed to, in this specific case, have less children, so that when a solution is hopefully finally found they have more land to share between themselves and less pressure on each other and the environment. But if one sides goes for this, and the other doesn’t, the one that does the right thing is at a disadvantage.
As for doing the right thing at the first chance you have before it gets worse, yes, but I think this is one of many cases (climate negotiations being another example) in which appearing to want to make a deal so that you can blame others when it fails is more important than actually making a deal. Because, again, no one wants to give up anything of value, all the more so if you don’t trust the other side to do the same. Some international agreements hold, but they are the exception more than the rule.
To talk about Gaza and the Palestinians without mentioning overpopulation is like talking about obesity without saying the word calories.